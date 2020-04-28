Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect: Watch KHOU 11 live now

The storms are entering Houston's northern communities now and will quickly sweep through in the early-morning hours.

HOUSTON — A line of fast-moving storms is entering the Houston area from the north early Wednesday with wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail possible. At this time there is no threat of tornadic activity, but the straight line winds can be damaging.

As of 5:19 a.m. about 108,000 CenterPoint customers are without electricity.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. for Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda and Waller Counties.

In addition to the warning, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. today for the entire Greater Houston area.

STORM TIMELINE

The worst of the storms have cleared the northside (and areas north of Houston) and are pushing toward the coast.

WEDNESDAY 4:45 a.m. — By now the worst of the weather will be in the heart of Houston proper (and entering areas west and east.. Sugar Land, Katy, Pasadena etc) inside the loop and pushing through downtown moving southward.

WEDNESDAY 5:30 a.m. — The storms will continue to move south and into our coastal counties. Rain continues inland into Houston as well but the worst of the weather will start to clear for our northside neighborhoods.

WEDNESDAY 7:30 a.m. — Our northern communities will start to dry out with the rain clearing.

WEDNESDAY 8:30 a.m. — The rain will be well south and southwest of Houston - our coastal communities will begin to dry out.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our entire area ends by 9 a.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated hail up to ping pong size is possible along with scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph. Frequent lightning is expected as the worst of the weather blows through.

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul warns the straight line winds can be damaging, knocking out power for some.

We ask that you stay weather aware and since this is an overnight event and we recommend that you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. The KHOU app is one of those ways that we highly recommend.

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

Once we get past Wednesday morning, rain chances will decrease and things will start to heat up!

Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range. By mid-week next week (Wednesday) we'll have a 40% chance for scattered showers again, which is our next real chance for rain.