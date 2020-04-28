Severe thunderstorm warning, flash flood warning issued for parts of southeast Texas

You may want to leave the alerts on your phone enabled as you sleep so you can be aware of any severe weather moving in.

HOUSTON — There is a severe thunderstorm warning across Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller & Wharton counties for quarter size hail and 60 mph winds gusts, along with the flooding potential until 4:00 PM. Be on the look out for flash flooding in that area as well (southwest of the Loop).

Some areas are getting some storms and showers this afternoon and there's even a chance for even stronger storms, and possibly severe weather, on the way overnight, especially on the northside and into the DFW area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is up for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller & Wharton counties until 4:00 P.M. A flood advisory is up until 4:00 P.M. for those counties as well. There is a flash flood warning in effect for Brazoria, Fort Bend and Wharton counties until 4:00 p.m.

STORM TIMELINE

TUESDAY 5 p.m. — Stormy weather will decrease, but we could still have isolated showers and thunderstorms

TUESDAY 10 p.m. — Chance for rain increases again late tonight into very early Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY 2 a.m. — Now is the time to start watching the radar for any severe activity moving in from the north - our northern communities (like Montgomery County and Walker County) will get the bad weather first, starting around midnight

Take a look at that Futuretrack radar for Wednesday morning. See how the storm line segments (red) are bent... or 'bowing' out? That's what we call a 'bow-echo' and it indicates the threat for damaging straight line winds.

WEDNESDAY 4 a.m. — 80% chance for rain across our area as the severe weather threat continues and moves into the City of Houston; the chance for severe weather is mostly on the north side and north of Houston

WEDNESDAY 6 a.m. — The worst of the weather should moving toward the coast and out of our area, although many of our coastal communities only have a slight risk of severe weather

WEDNESDAY 10 a.m. — Scattered showers and a few storms continue through the morning

WEDNESDAY 12 p.m. — By lunchtime and the afternoon the rain chance drops dramatically, leaving only partly cloudy skies

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Storm Prediction Center has the much of the Houston metro area in a 'slight risk' (2 out of 5). Areas just to our north (from northern Harris county northward) is at a threat level 3. The KHOU weather team will be tracking the potential for strong, straight line damaging winds ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through overnight.

We ask that you stay weather aware and since this is an overnight event and we recommend that you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. The KHOU app is one of those ways that we highly recommend. Here's what you need to know:

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

Once we get past Wednesday morning, rain chances will decrease and things will start to heat up! Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range.