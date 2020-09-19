Seabrook issues voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Mayor Thom Kolupski said the voluntary evacuation is specifically for lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive.

SEABROOK, Texas — The Seabrook mayor has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive.

"This notice is very important to elderly residents and/or people with medical conditions. We encourage these residents to evacuate these portions of the city at your convenience, however, due to rain, storm surge and the probability of heavy traffic you are encouraged to do so sooner rather than later. Residents should also prepare their home for high winds and secure any loose items on their property."

Though its track is still very uncertain, Tropical Storm Beta could bring significant rainfall to the Texas Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect Beta to make a westerly turn and then ride up the Texas coast either as a tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane over the course of the weekend.

By Sunday afternoon/evening, our rain chances here in the Houston area will start to increase.

Beta is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane just east of Corpus Christi by midday Sunday.