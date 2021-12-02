Schools closing or switching to remote learning due to threat of ice, sleet, snow in Greater Houston Area

Monday is Presidents' Day so some schools will be closed when the worst of our freezing weather is expected. Other districts are announcing plans for Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Some schools that weren't already closed Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday are cancelling classes now because of the extremely cold weather coming our way.

Some districts are also closing Tuesday or switching to virtual learning.

Here are the Houston-area school districts that have announced weather plans for early next week.

ALIEF ISD

All Alief ISD learning and work will transition online for Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16. There will be no curbside meal service or COVID-19 testing.

COLLEGE OF MAINLAND

All in-person classes and services at College of the Mainland (COM) will be held virtually on Monday, February 15. The next update will be provided by 8 p.m. on Monday, February 15.

CY-FAIR ISD

All CFISD schools and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

As a reminder, Monday, Feb. 15 is a student holiday. The modified work locations and schedules for staff for Monday, Feb. 15 will remain as communicated earlier today.

All extracurricular activities are canceled for Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

All extracurricular activities and contests Friday and Saturday will still be held as previously scheduled.

DANBURY ISD

Danbury ISD will be closed Monday, February 15, for Presidents' Day.

Danbury ISD will be REMOTE on Tuesday, February 16. We will be monitoring the situation and will release further information as is necessary.

FORT BEND ISD

Fort Bend ISD will switch to remote learning on Tuesday, February 16, with assignments posted on Schoology.

All and facilities will be closed.

FBISD was already scheduled to be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents' Day.

GALENA PARK ISD

Galena Park ISD is out on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday. On Tuesday, February 16, they will move to remote learning only.

Additionally, all after-school activities and curbside meals are cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

GOOSE CREEK CISD

Goose Creek CISD students and teachers will access remote asynchronous learning from home Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 15 and 16. All other employees will remain at home.

LAMAR ISD

On Monday, Feb. 15, all Lamar CISD campuses and facilities will be closed. There will be no on-campus or virtual classes for students on this day.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Lamar CISD will pivot to virtual instruction. While campuses and facilities will remain closed, students will complete asynchronous virtual lessons.

ROYAL ISD

Monday, February 15 is a holiday for all Royal ISD students and staff (no school). Royal ISD will shift to virtual learning for ALL students on Tuesday, February 16. The team at Royal will continue to monitor the weather to make a determination about Wednesday, February 17.

VARNETT PUBLIC SCHOOL

The Varnett Public School will have remote learning only on Monday and Tuesday, February 15-16, because of a forecast of inclement weather.

WALLER ISD

Monday, Feb. 15 is a scheduled Waller ISD student holiday/staff development day; all staff will be ONLINE ONLY.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 all teaching and learning will be ONLINE ONLY.