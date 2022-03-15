Tornado touched down in Santa Fe Monday, causing damage to homes businesses, National Weather Service says

The tornado caused damage to a roof, the garage door of a single-family home and a utility building, according to the National Weather Service.

SANTA FE, Texas — Monday's severe weather spawned an EF-0 tornado in Santa Fe, the National Weather Service confirmed.

NWS said the tornado traveled about 250 yards for one minute with estimated peak winds reaching 85 mph.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Monday night as the severe weather started to roll into the Houston area.

The tornado touched down at 11:50 p.m. and was recorded along West Half Moon Road, just northwest of Santa Fe High School.

A large oak tree was reportedly snapped, causing roof damage and destroying a well pump, NWS said. The garage door of a single-family home was also blown out.

After conducting a damage survey, we have determined that a brief EF-0 tornado occurred in Santa Fe as a line of storms moved through the area just before midnight last night. This tornado caused some damage to residential buildings and trees. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/4EPrj9Pr62 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 15, 2022

A utility building in that area had its metal siding destroyed and several large pieces of heavy equipment were picked up and moved by the tornado, said NWS.

Fortunately, no injuries nor fatalities were reported.

Monday's severe weather also brought hail to the northwest region of the Houston area.

Areas in Montgomery County, like The Woodlands, saw hail from Monday night's severe storms and strong winds startled residents in the Cooperfield area.

The front that sparked the showers and storms Monday night is long gone and we're in for some spectacular weather days.

The pleasant weather will continue through Wednesday before our next cold front arrives Thursday.

This front is not expected to impact our area severely, but it could bring some clouds and a few showers.

