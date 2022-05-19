Who turned on the heat? Above average temps are making this the hottest May on record for the Houston area

As of May 19, we have had 12 days of 90+ degree high temperatures. The average number of 90+ days for May is eight.

HOUSTON — What's hotter than hot? We don't know, but whatever it is, that's how you can describe the weather in the Houston area this month.

May has felt like the inside of a toaster.

We're only halfway through and we've already broken heat records.

So far, this has been the hottest May on record for the Galveston and Hobby areas and the second hottest May on record so far for the Bush area.

As of May 19, we've recorded 12 days of 90+ degree high temperatures.

A bit of good news, we will see a shift in the overall heat pattern this weekend. We're expected to go from hot and dry to seasonable and wet. Emphasis on the wet!

Rain will enter into the forecast Sunday with temperatures dropping much closer to average, which is in the middle 80s.

The cold front responsible for the rain and less hot temperatures will stall along the coast for several days, leading to a prolonged period of unsettled weather into the middle of next week.

Updated projected rainfall totals coming later this weekend through next week.

✅surge of tropical moisture

✅interaction w/ stalled boundary acting as lifting mechanism.

Drought busting rainfall possible. 🤞 @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/pxS2mDj4cQ — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) May 19, 2022

