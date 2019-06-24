HOUSTON — Somebody cue the 'Carpenters.' 'Rainy Days and Monday's' will not only be a 1975 hit, it'll also be our reality in the morning.

A squall line developing in Oklahoma as of this entry on Sunday afternoon will plow southward through Dallas and into our area between 6 a.m. for the northern areas and as late as 9 a.m. for the immediate coast.

While I'm full well expecting many of us will see rain, claps of thunder and a few flashes of lightning, severe weather is not expected -- although a few storms could challenge my prognostication on that.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern third (basically from north of Conroe northward) in a 'slight risk' or 2 out of 5, for severe weather late Sunday night into early Monday. The rest of the Houston area is in a 1 out of 5 -- or what we call a 'marginal risk.'

If any storm does become briefly severe, the main threat with the storms will be gusty winds and small hail. Tornadoes are not expected with this system.

Once the first line of storms blows through, we are very likely to see decent conditions by Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and temps approaching 90 degrees. We can't totally rule out a renegade shower but overall, the pattern looks quiet for the afternoon hours.

The next round of rain appears to make an entrance late Monday night into early Tuesday. This also appears to be a very limited risk of sever weather with all of southeast Texas being placed in a 1 out of 5 or 'marginal risk.'

The line of storms will weaken as it works its way into our area late Monday while you sleep and into early Tuesday. Again, we are likely to see brief heavy downpours along with some lightning and thunder. Not much else is expected.

Timing:

The best chance of rain in Houston will be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. with the rain arriving first in our far northern locations and arriving last at the coast.

A fairly quiet afternoon should persist until the second round of rain begins to move in.

The second round of rain, if it holds together, will arrive around 3 a.m. and last through 7 a.m. Of course this timing is subject to change.

The rest of the week appears to be drier and hotter with temps once again approaching those mid 90s before small rain chances enter the forecast heading into next weekend -- the last two days of June.

The tropics for what its worth, are completely dead in the Atlantic. Praise!