HOUSTON — Have you noticed the beautiful purple in our sunrises and sunsets lately?

The National Weather Service in Houston says the purple tint is due, in part, to a volcanic eruption in Russia. The eruption released tiny dust particles that made it all the way to North America.

"These particles change the way solar light is scattered as the sun rises and sets," tweeted NWS Houston on Tuesday.

Earlier this month the University of Colorado Boulder released the results of a study that revealed the cause of the purple skies.

"Photographers across the country have noticed that sunrises and sunsets have become unusually purple this summer and early fall," reported Daniel Strain."Now, researchers at CU Boulder have collected new measurements that help to reveal the cause of those colorful displays: an eruption that occurred thousands of miles away on a Russian volcano called Raikoke."

The volcano erupted June 22 after 95 years of inactivity, according to multiple reports. Early data from NASA suggested the explosion injected sulfur dioxide gas into Earth’s stratosphere about 7.5 miles above the surface.

