Massive winter storm knocks out power to more than 300K Central Texas customers | Check your provider

Austin Energy confirms this is the most significant power outage since the historic February 2021 freeze.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for much of Central Texas until at least 8 a.m. Thursday.

The winter weather is causing tree damage and widespread power outages. Austin Energy confirmed this is the most significant power outage since the historic February 2021 freeze.

Here's a brief look at the current outages:

Austin Energy

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Austin Energy has 1,204 outages affecting 152,469 customers across the city.

Austin Energy's system was not allowing people to report outages on Wednesday night due via its website map or via text due to the high number of customers using the system. The utility's outage line was still available at 512-322-9100 but was experiencing long wait times.

Austin Energy said Wednesday night that it expects to have all outages restored by 6 p.m. Friday.

At 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Austin Energy said that crews restored power to some customers overnight, but they are dealing with repeated outages. Crews are also watching for lightning in the area to ensure it's safe for them to keep working. Austin Energy said conditions are expected to improve later in the day Thursday as crews get power back to more customers.

Austin Energy initially released the following tweet regarding the widespread outages Wednesday:

In a tweet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Energy stated that customers might be without power for 12 to 24 hours:

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Energy provided another update stating that crews are still working to restore power. The company said that the outages are from the severe weather and not related to a statewide grid issue.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Austin Energy said that ice and tree limbs are still breaking as lineworkers work to restore power. The agency said its crews are making progress, but "there is still a lot to do and we're working as quickly and safely as possible."

Oncor

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Oncor has 4,069 active outages affecting 144,308 customers.

On Wednesday afternoon, Oncor said it did not have an estimated time of restoration, but crews are fully engaged in restoring power and will be working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored to customers.

Oncor said the biggest issue that arises with winter weather is ice accumulation on trees. It said ice accumulation can increase the weight of tree branches by 30 times, resulting in sagging and breakage.

Pedernales Electric Co-op

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, PEC has 2,343 outages affecting 44,025 meters. About 88% of meters have power.

On Wednesday afternoon, PEC provided an update, saying crews have been working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Bluebonnet Electric Co-op

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Bluebonnet has 499 outages affecting 11,840 members.

Bluebonnet said Thursday at 6:45 a.m. that dozens of crews with more than 150 line workers, tree trimmers and control center operators are joining overnight crews to restore power to members.

Bluebonnet said Wednesday afternoon that due to the number of outages and extensive damage caused by trees and downed power lines, members should expect outages to last another 12 to 24 hours.

Bluebonnet said Wednesday evening that the hardest hit counties have been Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Lee and Burleson. It said the majority of outages have been due to ice accumulation on trees and power lines.

KVUE

At 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, KVUE lost power amid the mass Austin Energy power outages. During the outage, KVUE went off-air and was unable to broadcast. As of 6:55 a.m., the station is slowly restoring power.

As of 8:30 a.m., KVUE Daybreak is live on the KVUE+ app, the website and Spectrum channels. The engineering team is working to restore KVUE back on every TV provider.

As of 9:55 a.m., KVUE returned to broadcast airwaves.

Leander

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Leander was reporting an unknown amount of power outages throughout the city. There were multiple traffic signals out in these areas, and residents were asked to treat those signals as a four-way stop.

As of 3:05 p.m. the power has been restored to the area and "signals are operating properly."

Williamson County Emergency Management says the outage was due to equipment failure, not the winter weather.