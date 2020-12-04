NEW ORLEANS — A unconfirmed tornado struck Monroe Louisiana on Easter, damaging the airport and several homes as severe storms move across Louisiana.

Several homes were damaged in the Sunflower Subdivision of Monroe, according to a report to the National Weather Service. Video posted to social media showed homes the damage.

USATODAY's Greg Hillburn reports that planes at the Monroe Airport took an estimated $25-30 million in damage.

Mayor Jamie Mayo said that “all flights at the Monroe Regional Airport are cancelled until further notice.” The City of Monroe reported downed power lines and damage in “multiple locations,” urging people to stay inside.

RELATED: Severe weather possible Sunday afternoon-evening

RELATED: Track Rain on Southeast Louisiana Radar

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.