Pollen counts breaking records in Houston

Oak pollen counts have broken records two days in a row. To make matters worse for allergy sufferers, grass and weed levels are high, too.

HOUSTON — If you think your allergies are worse than ever this year, you’re right.

Oak pollen levels have broken records on two consecutive days this week.

Microbiologists at the Houston Health Department count pollen on a daily basis to measure allergy levels.

Christina Utz walked KHOU 11 News through the process.

She pulls an air sample from the roof early every morning, puts it on a slide with pink dye, then counts pollen and mold spores under a microscope.

Because we’re breaking records this week, the counts take hours.

“Typically, our highest oak will be 3,000 to 4,000. I did find one year with 5,000. This year we’re getting 9,000 to 10,000,” Utz said. “I count the previous 24 hours, so what I’m counting is what you felt yesterday”

To make matters worse, pollen from grass and weeds is high, too, which is why your allergies are probably terrible.