It doesn't happen often, but Sunday was one of those rare days to enjoy as snow fell in the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Enjoy it while it lasts! It's something we don't get to see in the Houston area very often, but on Sunday, snow fell and even stuck on the ground in some spots.

Most of the state saw snow on Sunday and by the evening hours, it was southeast Texas' turn.

Here's a look at some of the videos and photos y'all have sent us. And if you have photos or videos to send us, download the KHOU 11 News app, and submit them through our 'Near Me' feature.

