Pasadena neighbors think a tornado came through their area

Neighbors say the storm damage was extensive.

PASADENA, Texas — The damage from Wednesday's storms barreled through parts of southeast Houston. At least dozens of homes and vehicles were damaged in one Pasadena neighborhood.

Neighbors said they believe the fast storm that hit their neighborhood was a tornado.

“We heard like, ‘Boom! Pow,’” Francisco Gamez said. “You hear me? All types of thunder.”

Gamez said he was cleaning his room when his cousin told him a tornado was coming and to close all the windows of the home.

The streets are littered with debris from downed trees and yard furnishings. Cars that were parked on the streets were damaged. Mike Thomas said his carport was ripped from the ground at around 4:45 p.m.

“You can see how big it is with people standing next to it,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he heard a loud sound on his roof and thought a tree had fallen.

The carport poles had been ripped out of the ground and were sent sailing over his roof into his back yard. Thomas and the other neighbors are not sure how much of the damage will be covered by insurance. He says it’s not what matters most.

“As long as we’re OK, right,” Thomas said. “Yeah. Yeah, we’re OK.”

