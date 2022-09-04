One week until the peak of hurricane season: Here's what we're watching

After a quiet hurricane season to date, conditions are becoming more active in the Atlantic.

The big question is: Will anything reach Texas?

After a stretch of 60 days where the Atlantic went without producing a single named system (longest stretch in 23 years), conditions are becoming more active.

In the first two days of September, two named systems developed: Danielle and Earl.

Additionally, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has tagged a tropical wave coming off Africa for potential development later this week.

The good news is that nothing appears to threaten the United States.

Danielle will continue to move across the North Atlantic to Europe and Earl will recurve out to sea.

Earl should be watched, however, as it brushes by Bermuda later this week.

Forecasters predict the storm could become the first major hurricane of the season by reaching category 3 strength.

While nothing threatens the United States, for now, it is important to keep a few things in mind. Regardless of how quiet or active the season is, all it takes is one storm to alter an area forever. Now, while it is quiet, is the time to make sure everything is in place should the need to evacuate or ride out a storm come.