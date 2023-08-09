Ever wonder how the NWS comes up with daily forecasts? KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul is getting a peek behind the scenes

David is touring the restricted airfield at Hobby Airport to see the tools the National Weather Service uses to measure highs, lows, rain total, humidity and more.

HOUSTON — When you see the daily forecasts on KHOU 11 News -- including the current temperatures, highs and lows -- Hobby and Bush IAH airports are always included.

The National Weather Service has high-tech tools at each airport to measure everything from rain totals to humidity to wind speed. They're also used to determine when thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings are issued to help protect the lives and property of people in the path.

Today, KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul is getting a rare look behind-the-scenes at Hobby Airport with a tour of the restricted airfield where the NWS tools are stationed. David will share what he learns tonight on KHOU 11 News at 4, 5, 6 and 10.

Hobby Airport and NWS

Hobby Airport is Houston's oldest commercial airport. It was developed in 1927 and was originally known as WT Carter Field.

The City of Houston acquired the site in 1937 and renamed the airport Houston Municipal Airport. In 1967, the airport was renamed William P. Hobby Airport to honor the former Texas governor.

Weather observations were established at Hobby in August 1930 and records are available from 1931 to present.

Bush IAH Airport and NWS

The northside airport has been considered the official observation site for Houston since 1969 with the same set of tools as Hobby.

According to the National Weather Service, the official site was originally downtown and observations began in July 1881. You can still see records dating back to 1889.

Automated Surface Observing System

The tools used at the airports by the National Weather Service are part of an Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) and they include:

Anemometer: measures wind speed and direction

Ceilometer: measures the height of the cloud base

Hygrometer: measures humidity

Hygrothermometer: measures temperature

Other tools have less scientific names, including precipitation sensor tipping rain bucket, precipitation ID sensor, ice detector, and visibility sensor.

The readings are sent to the airport towers and then to the NWS.

Cool! Hobby Airport officials gave us access to the weather instrumentation out on the runway this morning. #khou11 #houston #weather pic.twitter.com/6DaL6rxZrL — david paul (@DavidPaulKHOU) August 9, 2023