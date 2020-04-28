Nicer weather on the way after early-morning storms knock out power to 150K

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch lasts until 9 a.m. this morning for all of Southeast Texas, including the Houston area.

HOUSTON — As expected, a line of fast-moving storms pushed through Southeast Texas early this morning. The storms knocked out power to more than 150,000 CenterPoint customers at one point, and some small hail was reported north of Houston.

There are no reports of widespread damage, however.

Thankfully, the worst of this morning's weather is clearing now.

WEATHER TIMELINE

The worst of the storms have cleared the northside (and areas north of Houston) and are mostly along the coast.

8 a.m. — Showers and isolated storms continue along the coast and along I-10 and areas southward. North of The Woodlands and in our northern counties the rain will be clearing out.

9 a.m. — Strong storms are still possible down in Brazoria and the Bay City and Lake Jackson areas. Farther inland and in Houston, light showers persist but it will be much calmer overall.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our entire area ends by 9 a.m.

10 a.m. — The last of the showers and storms will be pushing into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving us with nicer conditions the rest of the day.

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

Once we get past Wednesday morning, rain chances will decrease and things will start to heat up. Nicer weather is on the way, overall.

Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range.

By mid-week next week (Wednesday) we'll have a 40% chance for scattered showers again, which is our next real chance for rain.