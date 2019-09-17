HOUSTON, Texas — Heavy rain can trigger awful memories for residents of neighborhoods that experienced severe flooding during Harvey.

One of those communities is Meyerland.

It’s flooded not once, not twice but three times in the last few years.

People who live along Brays Bayou will be keeping a close eye on water levels as the rain moves in from Tropical Depression Imelda.

For residents like Kris Moore, who have rebuilt over and over again, it’s traumatizing to think about it happening again.

“The girl that lived over here was a friend of mine since grade school and she sold and moved. The people over there sold and moved. The lady over there sold and moved,” Moore said.

It’s a story that repeats over and over.

“I mean a lot of them they just walked out and got rock bottom prices,” Moore said.

She’s lived in Meyerland since 2004 and has flooded three times.

During the Memorial and Tax Day floods and most recently during Harvey when she had to be rescued.

“I don’t want to go through it again,” she exclaimed.

Water marks on her garage door serve as a reminder that it could happen again.

“I’ve done everything you can do. I mean you clean up, you repair your house such as it is. I don’t have much stored down low these days,” Moore said.

Some neighbors have raised their homes, but the process is pricey.

Moore said, “I’d probably move before I raise my house.”

The Harris County Flood Control District has been working to widen Brays Bayou which borders Meyerland. The project is 92 percent finished.

According to the project’s website, four detention ponds have been built and 18 of the 32 bridges that cross it have been replaced or adjusted.

Also, HCFCD has removed tons of dirt and debris to make room for floodwaters.

“It makes me feel a little better I guess,” Moore said. “I’m glad they’re doing it but I don’t know how much help it’s going to be if we get a lot of rain.”

It’s severe weather that will not only test improvements to Brays Bayou but also the will of those who live near it.

