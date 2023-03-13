How often does the Houston area see freezing temps in March?

While temperatures are expected to turn cooler over the next few weeks, there are no current indications of another freeze. But it can't be ruled out.

HOUSTON — As we move towards Spring, you may be wondering if it is safe to begin planting your garden. Historical temperature data for Southeast Texas can help provide guidance to this question over the next few weeks.

While average temperatures have already started to turn warmer, it is not out of the question to get shots of cold air this far south during the months of March and April.

That being said, the odds of seeing freezing temperatures in Houston literally drop by the day throughout the month of March.

According to the National Climate Data Center (NCDC), there's a 50% chance of seeing below-freezing temperatures in Houston at the beginning of the month and only a 10% chance by March 30.

It's important to note, however, that temperatures can vary significantly across Southeast Texas during spring due to our proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. Areas along the coast typically see a much smaller window to hit sub-freezing temperatures since the warmer water keeps air temperatures warmer.

Areas north and west of the city tend to see more opportunities throughout the year for sub-freezing temperatures.

Areas along the coast typically see their last freeze around the end of January, while areas far north of the city can see it as late as early March on average. Houston typically sees its last freeze around mid-February.

Keep in mind, that these are average dates, meaning the actual occurrence can happen well before or after the average date. In fact, the latest freeze ever recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport was on April 10, 1973.

So while it is unlikely to see freezing temperatures past March 30, it's not unheard of.

So far, March has been significantly warmer than normal with many overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. However, there are indications that temperatures will turn cooler over the next two weeks.

Remember, below-normal temperatures do not necessarily mean freezing temperatures.

Over the next week, Southeast Texas is expected to remain above freezing, although overnight lows in the 40s will become a little more common.

That said, the chance can't totally be ruled out for another few weeks. Planting a garden is probably a safe bet, but make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for any potential cold air outbreaks through the beginning of April.

Planting a garden is probably a safe bet, but make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for any potential cold air outbreaks through the beginning of April.