More than 64,000 customers were without power Saturday night as thunderstorms moved around the area.

Centerpoint Energy's outage map showed 64,281 outages as of 9:15 p.m.

64k without power. Crews in action. Get restoration times at https://t.co/MRQg5joWdR. Rockets lead 61-51 at the half. #HouWx — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) May 27, 2018

There have been severe thunderstorm warnings around the southern portion of the Houston area for much of the day.

*NEW* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brazoria, Harris and Fort Bend County. This warning does NOT include Sugar Land at this time although very heavy rain could impact your area. pic.twitter.com/zZ96v7lxNc — Blake Mathews (@KHOUBlake11) May 27, 2018

Be sure to follow the KHOU 11 weather radars here.

