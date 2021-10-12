Several tornadoes were reported across the Midwest Friday night.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Multiple people were trapped in an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois, in a storm Friday night.

Officials say a building partially collapsed around 9:30 p.m. A National Weather Service storm report indicated people were trapped.

The roof and walls were gone from a large section of the building.

The area was the scene of a radar-indicated tornado earlier in the evening. It was under a second tornado warning later in the night as crews sorted through the wreckage.

First responders arrived on scene quickly, with about 30-40 emergency vehicles at the location to help with the incident.

Sarah Bierman was looking to get work from her husband who had dropped off a van at the warehouse. She had last heard from him at 8 p.m. Phone calls to his phone have gone to voicemail since then. Worried, she came to the warehouse and found the wreckage. She cannot get ahold of anyone at the facility.

There is no word on injuries at this time.