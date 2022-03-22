Tornado touches down in Madisonville, Texas, causing extensive damage

Madisonville was one of several Texas towns devastated by tornadoes as severe storms moved through late Monday night.

MADISONVILLE, Texas — Madisonville was one of several Texas towns devastated by tornadoes on Monday night. Damage could be seen as far as the eye could see.

"It sounded like a plane was flying real low," Madisonville resident Jesus Torres said.

Every person had a story, but some were worse than others.

"Me and my kids were at the kitchen table," Torres said. "We heard a real loud sound."

Mike Gutowski was asleep when his wife franticly woke him up.

"Like, 'wake up. I think something hit your car,'" Gutowski said. "Well, that car is my baby."

Gutowski's initial disappointment from his car's misfortune changed after touring tornado damage down the street.

"Actually, got kind of lucky because we have another car. Our house is intact," Gutowski said. "Them people don't have a house to live in."

Brant Smith lives in one of the homes Gutowski is talking about. He was home as the tornado touched down.

"It was what you see on the news," Smith said. "You think it's never going to happen to you. Then it will."

He was barbecuing pork chops up until the last minute.

Smith said he got lucky and so did a lot of other people.