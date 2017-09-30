A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Matagorda & Wharton counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered heavy downpours continued to push through the Houston area overnight into Tuesday morning, but so far there have been no reports of widespread street flooding. Tap here for the high water list. More rain is expected starting later in the morning, however.

There's only a 30 percent rain chance in the overnight hours, but the rain chance increases to 70 percent by 7 a.m. Tuesday and 90 percent by 9 a.m. For the rest of the morning through the early afternoon there's a 100 percent rain chance.





Flash Flood Watch area til 7 p.m. Tuesday

Beaumont on Monday saw a heavy rain band that brought 8 to 10 inches of rain and flash flooding in some areas.

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the heavy rain threat is expected to last through Wednesday.

Periods of rain, some locally heavy, are possible today thru Thursday. Intense rainfall in a short period of time could lead to flooding issues. However if rainfall is spread out over time w/ lower rain rates, it would be well handled. Stay tuned for updates #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/k7dbYOE4Mq — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 18, 2018

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention," Lindner said.

In some regards, this is welcomed news because parts of the Houston area needs the rain due to recent drought conditions. And the rain is helping us cool off to the upper-80s for much of the week.

A good chance for scattered rain sticks around through Thursday. There's a slight rain chance Friday through the weekend.

