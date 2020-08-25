LIST: Houston-area cities, counties that have issued voluntary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

People in Houston and all along the Gulf coast are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Laura.

As the uncertainty of Tropical Storm Laura continues to linger, several cities and counties have issued voluntary evacuations for some areas that are near the Gulf and could be impacted by the storm.

Voluntary evacuations

Galveston -- Galveston Island has issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and the Seawall's west end. Click here to read more.

-- Galveston Island has issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and the Seawall's west end. Click here to read more. Chambers Count y -- The county has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

-- The county has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in flood-prone and low-lying areas. Seabrook -- A voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive.

We will continue to update this list as we get notified of more evacuations.

Tropical Storm Laura

People in Houston and all along the Gulf coast are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Laura. The National Hurricane Center's latest track has it making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane sometime Wednesday into Thursday along the western Louisiana coast. The forecast cone goes from the Houston area's eastern counties all the way to near New Orleans.

It's not expected to stall once inland. If anything, this would be a big wind and storm surge event for the Houston area if it shifts our way.