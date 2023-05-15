Father of infant identified as man killed in Laguna Heights tornado

Robert Flores, 41, died when an EF-1 tornado touched down in the community near Port Isabel and South Padre Island.

The National Weather Service later classified it as an EF-1 tornado that potentially reached wind speeds of 110 mph, based on an initial damage assessment.

“We didn't know what to say because we were in shock, we couldn't believe that something like that happened," Danial Martinez, Flores' cousin, said.

She said their family was awake when the severe weather hit.

"We had a call, a group chat and in that group chat we saw that there were sirens and firefighters," Martinez said.

Flores' family said that a nearby trailer was lifted during the storm and landed on his home.

Flores was a father to a 6-month-old baby.

"You can see the path where it went through we have a lot of trailers that were damaged flipped over and destroyed," said Tom Hushen, Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Hushen told KENS 5 that up to 60 homes had been damaged or destroyed by the tornado. The tornado was only on the ground for two minutes, but Hushen said it still went across at least four different streets in a residential area before finally turning into the bay nearby.

"The streets are getting a little bit better, but you can still see the devastation that's out there," Hushen said.