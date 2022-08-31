Labor Day weekend forecast: Elevated rain chances expected

Localized street flooding is the main concern for the weekend and Labor Day.

HOUSTON — We hate to rain on your parade, but Labor Day weekend is looking pretty wet as rain chances continue to remain high across the Houston area.

We're continuing the process of breaking the drought, so we're in a very wet weather pattern.

It's not expected to be a complete washout Labor Day weekend, but rain chances will be elevated on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Rain totals in spots could top 2 to 4 inches, and it won't be just Southeast Texas getting showers. This wet forecast includes a big chunk of Texas, so you're not completely of the hook if you have plans to head to Austin, Dallas or maybe even San Antonio.

Localized street flooding is the main concern for the weekend and Labor Day, so make sure you download the KHOU 11 app and turn on your push alerts so you can be notified of the high water spots across the area.

The atmosphere is already saturated from top to bottom due to all of the tropical moisture we have been getting this week, so any thunderstorms and showers going into the atmosphere are going to produce heavy rain.

Rain chances are expected to top 70% at times.

Good news, there's no threat from the tropics to the U.S. over the Labor Day weekend.

