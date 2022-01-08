Katy residents asked to limit watering lawns to 3 times a week

Residents are now asked to water their lawns three times a week.

KATY, Texas — The city of Katy has raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Two due to worsening drought conditions.

In June, the city implemented Stage One of its drought plan, recommending residents make changes to help conserve water.

What does this mean?

Stage Two of the city's drought plan is similar to Stage One, but now residents are asked to water their lawns only three times a week. TIP: Water your lawn between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Reduce water for power washing

Wait to create new landscaping

Limit hydrant flushing (except for water system repairs), flushing gutters or allowing water to run or accumulate in any street

Katy watering schedule

If your address ends in an even number, your watering days are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

If your address ends in an odd number, your watering days are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

Commercial/HOA/Greenspace/Right-of-way properties' watering days are Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

Rainfall is going to be a big issue for the next couple of months. In fact, over the next month, we would need about 14 to 18 inches of rain across the area to make up for the drought conditions.

Other cities under water conservation include Pearland and Houston.