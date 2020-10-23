Eyes on the tropics: Invest 95L in the Caribbean has 60% chance of development

Yes, ladies and gentlemen -- we have yet another system in the tropics that has the potential of becoming the next named storm, which would be "Zeta."
Our meteorologists are monitoring Invest 95L which is currently in the central Caribbean. It has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next couple of days while moving slowly towards western Cuba this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The good news, Invest 95L will not affect Texas in any way. However, it could affect Florida late into the weekend.
If it becomes a named system, 2020 will tie 2005 for the most named storms on record, which stands at 28.
Hurricane Epsilon
Hurricane 'Epsilon' has gone through a rapid intensification process, strengthening to Category 3. And it is on track to strengthen even more.
Epsilon is currently way out in the middle of the Atlantic, moving northward away from Bermuda.
Epsilon has maximum sustained winds near 85 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength could occur for the next day or so before gradual weakening begins on Saturday, according to NHC.
The good news, Epsilon is not expected to impact the U.S. in any way.