CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The devastation of what was Hurricane Florence was on full display in Chesterfield County Monday morning when a bridge collapse while a tractor-trailer was driving over it.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office provided a photo that showed the dramatic scene. Fortunately, no one was injured and the driver of the truck was OK.

Chesterfield County was one of the hardest hit areas during Sunday's heavy rains, with some parts of the county receiving over 16 inches of rainfall during the storm. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued Sunday morning by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, a Flash Flood Emergency is issued in "exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash food is happening or will happen soon."

Chesterfield County rainfall totals from Florence

Chesterfield: 15.07 inches

Pageland: 9.31 inches

McBee: 12.08 inches

