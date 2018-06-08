(CBS NEWS) -- Hurricane Hector strengthened to a Category 4 storm Saturday as it churned toward the Central Pacific. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the Hawaiian Islands should monitor the storm's progress.

As of 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Hector was located about 1,130 miles east-southeast of South Point, Hawaii, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph moving west at 14 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, the NHC said in its latest advisory.

NHC also said that Hector was about to cross into the central Pacific basin as a Category 4 storm.

The Big Island of Hawaii is in the cone of uncertainty, CBS News weather producer David Parkinson reports, but Hector should dodge landfall by Wednesday or Thursday and pass south of the Big Island.

Forecasters also said Hector is expected to maintain major hurricane strength for the next two to three days, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV reports.

Hector will bring increased surf and a high risk for dangerous rip currents to east- and south-facing beaches of the southernmost islands, especially the Big Island and Maui during next week.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved