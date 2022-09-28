'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded

As Hurricane Ian draws near, winds are pulling water from Tampa Bay. Experts warn walking on it is dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall.

Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that, although the view is incredible, it is a clear sign Hurricane Ian is drawing near.

ＤＯＷＮ ＢＹ ＴＨＥ ＢＡＹ 🌊: Check out this 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 view of #BayshoreBlvd taken by one our TampaPD Lieutenants! The water has receded, a clear sign that #hurricaneian is drawing near. 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥: Evacuations are still in effect for Zones A and B #YourTampaPD pic.twitter.com/fLhTkNuHtz — TampaPD (@TampaPD) September 28, 2022

Photographs taken at the Venice Fishing Pier reflect the same thing. The National Weather Service Tampa Bay added that the water will come back and no one should attempt to walk on the exposed bay floor at any location where there is receding water.

Here are a few pictures of the receding water at Venice. IMPORTANT NOTE: The water WILL come back. Please do not attempt to walk there or any other location with receding water. https://t.co/frMvkCrvBP — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 28, 2022

The St. Petersburg Police Department also posted images of the same phenomenon at Lassing Park in the southeast corner of St. Petersburg, adding that Hurricane Ian is pulling water from the bay, causing the water to recede.

Where’s the water? Take a look at Lassing Park in the Southeast corner of St. Petersburg on the Bay side. #hurricaneIan is pulling the water out of the Bay. pic.twitter.com/UvYKCTWk3s — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) September 28, 2022

This phenomenon is sometimes called "reverse storm surge" or "negative storm surge." This occurs when the wind direction blows water away from the coast, causing the sea level to drop. In this case, Hurricane Ian is rotating counterclockwise; its winds are pulling water away from the bay.

This also happened in 2017, when Hurricane Irma struck Florida and pulled water from Tampa Bay, due also to a counterclockwise wind rotation.

PHOTOS: 'Reverse storm surge' seen in Tampa Bay area 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

READ MORE: Before and after video shows water levels in Tampa Bay in 2017