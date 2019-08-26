COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a major Catregory 3 storm and is tracking closer to the South Carolina coast as it approaches the Palmetto State. As of 11 p.m., Dorian is 105 miles straight south of Charleston. The current track still has the storm impacting the state Wednesday evening and all day Thursday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of the Midlands, including Clarendon, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee and Sumter counties.

Here's our latest thinking on this storm.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles an hour, with higher gusts. That makes it a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which measures hurricane intensity.

It's moving at 7 miles an hour to the north.

Watches/Warnings:

A hurricane warning is in effect for the entire South Carolina coast.

A warning means that hurricane conditions are expected whereas a watch means that conditions are possible.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track shifted a bit to the west late Tuesday. However, the overall shape of the track hasn't changed.

The storm will graze the Florida and Georgia coast through Wednesday. The center of circulation and the eye wall, however, is not expected to come ashore.

The consensus track now takes Dorian up the eastern seaboard coastline and toward off South Carolina Wednesday into Thursday. Earlier models showed the storm moving close to the coast, and then turning sharply to the northeast, over extreme eastern North Carolina. But now the models have the storm moving just along the coastline.

You can see that better if you look at the spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model).

Bottom line: What can we expect in South Carolina?

Now that we're reaching the end phase of the storm's approach to our state, the models likely won't shift dramatically again.

The closer the storm gets to land, the worse for South Carolina, the further away, the better. With some of the latest model shifts to the west, it looks like we'll see greater effects in South Carolina.

Along the coast, we're now expecting a chance of hurricane force wind gusts anywhere from south of Charleston up to Myrtle Beach. There will be dangerous storm surge in that region, and flooding rains. The heavy wind and rains will also be felt down along Hilton Head.

Some areas on the coast, and about 20-30 miles inland, could easily see between 6 to 12 inches of rain.

As you get further inland, however, the risks will diminish, but there will be hazards. The greatest risk will be the southern and eastern Midlands (Orangeburg, Clarendon, Sumter). They might see a risk of sustained tropical storm force winds. The area of greatest concern will be along and east of Interstate 95. Those areas will see moderate to occasionally heavy rain, and flash flooding is possible.

The central Midlands (Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Lugoff) may not see much, other than some moderate rain, and at times verygusty winds. The northern Midlands (Newberry, Fairfield, Saluda) has an even lower risk.

For an even deeper look into how much rain and wind we could get, check our our timeline of Dorian impacts in the Midlands.

As a precaution, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the South Carolina coast.

However, once again, this could change. The WLTX Weather Team will be constantly monitoring to keep you safe.

