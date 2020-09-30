There are no immediate tropical threats to the Texas coast or American mainland at this time.

HOUSTON — We’re closely watching what could become Tropical Depression or even Tropical Storm Gamma, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center stated the disturbance had a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 60% chance over the next five days.

Craft says it could move closer to the Yucatan Peninsula by midweek next week.

“A tropical wave located over the west-central Caribbean Sea is expected to move westward over the next couple of days and interact with a frontal system, producing a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea by Thursday night or Friday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.”

A tropical wave over the west-central Caribbean Sea could become a tropical depression during the weekend while moving slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Continue to monitor https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for the latest Tropical Weather Outlook. pic.twitter.com/HmlcHqGzqv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2020

No immediate threats to the Gulf Coast or Texas

Right now, it is much too soon to know if the system will be strong enough or have the right trajectory to cross over into the Gulf of Mexico, which means it’s also too soon to know or worry about any impacts for the Texas Gulf Coast.

The good news is elsewhere the tropics remain very quiet with no development expected in the Atlantic over the next three days, says Craft. This means there is also no threats to the rest of the American mainland.

