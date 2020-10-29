A man died when a tree fell on a home at the Eastgate mobile home park community off Bells Ferry Road.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Tropical Storm Zeta has claimed the life of at least one person in Georgia, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said an adult male died when a large oak tree uprooted fell on a home at the Eastgate mobile home park community off Bells Ferry Road in Acworth.

According to the Associated Press, two other adults and a child were in the home at the time of the incident but weren’t injured.

The department shared multiple photos on social media showing trees down in the county.

No other details were made available.

Strong winds began moving through the area at around 3 a.m. with wind gusts around 50 mph.

One person died in New Orleans who was electrocuted. Another person was reported dead in Biloxi, Miss.