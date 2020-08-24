Tropical Storm Laura school closings, delays

Many school districts are watching the tropics before making any announcements, but some have already made the decision to close.

HOUSTON — With the forecast cone of Tropical Storm Laura including Houston and north Gulf Coast on its western edge, school districts across southeastern Texas are watching the weather to prepare for any potential impact the storm may bring.

Galveston ISD and Texas City ISD officials say they're monitoring the situation before making any decisions.

School closures

Beaumont ISD: All Beaumont ISD facilities will close at 1 p.m., Aug. 24 and will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Brazosport ISD: Brazosport ISD schools will close Tues, Wed and Thurs to allow for family preparations in the uncertainty of TS Laura.

Tropical Storm Laura

The National Hurricane Center's track for Laura, for now, has it making landfall in western Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday evening. The track has been centered near the Texas-Louisiana border, and the 4 a.m. Monday update put Houston back in the cone - but just barely.