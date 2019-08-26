Tropical Storm Dorian lost a little steam overnight as it makes its way towards the Windward and Leeward Islands. The forecast and future implications for Puerto Rico and the mainland US remain uncertain.

Latest from the NHC

As of Tuesday at 4 a.m. Houston time, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dorian should bring tropical storm conditions to part of the Lesser Antilles. They're expecting 3 to 6 inches in areas from Martinique to St. Vincent with isolated totals as high as 10 inches possible

Hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico Wednesday, where a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch have been issued. Rainfall of two to four inches with max totals of six inches are possible across Puerto Rico and St. Croix. Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic.

Wind and rain are possible in the Bahamas and Florida later this week and this weekend.

Strength:

Forecasting strength is an educated guess and has the least amount of skill of any forecast product issued from the government.

Current forecasts show that Dorian will could reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Windward and Leeward Islands by Tuesday afternoon.

Current forecasts show Dorian could be anywhere from a weak tropical storm (which its already strong than) to a major category 3 hurricane within the next 5 days, as seen above. Dorian is a small storm which tends to aid in fending off large scale atmospheric features that could weaken it like dry air. It also means they can rapidly intensify faster than much larger storms.

Puerto Rico? Florida?

Impacts on the mainland United States remain very much uncertain. Up until Monday morning, most computer models showed a close approach by, expected to be, hurricane Dorian, to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. That line of thinking hasn't changed.

All interests in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic should be preparing for possible impacts from a hurricane by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Up until Monday morning, most computer models showed Dorian severely crippled once it re-emerges in the Atlantic to the north of Hispaniola, an island with very tall peaks. Those mountains act as a shredder, completely disrupting the circulations of tropical storms and hurricanes.

Now, latest forecasts coming the National Hurricane Center are showing that perhaps the storm won't move directly over the Dominican Republic, but perhaps just clips it. If that's the case, Dorian will find itself damaged but not destroyed and could change the ballgame as far as possible impacts to the mainland United States.

The latest now is that Dorian will be a mid-range tropical storm as it approaches the islands of the Bahamas in about 5 days. From there, it's too soon to tell what may happen or how strong Dorian may or may not be. Remember, there is very low skill in forecasting strength.

All interests in Florida, especially going into the Labor Day weekend should closely monitor this storm.

Future impacts to Texas remain very low at this time but of course we'll continue to monitor it.