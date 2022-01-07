New Tropical Storm Bonnie heads for hit on Central America

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Bonnie is on a track for the general Nicaragua-Costa Rica border region.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tropical Storm Bonnie formed over the Caribbean on Friday as it headed for a quick march across Central America and potential development into a hurricane after reemerging in the Pacific.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Bonnie is on a track for the general Nicaragua-Costa Rica border region. It was expected to cause significant flooding, with rains of up to 8 inches, and even more in isolated places.

This storm has no impact on Texas.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was centered about 230 miles east of Bluefields on Nicaragua's Atlantic coast, while moving to the west at 20 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Colombia's San Andres Island and from Cabo Blanco in Costa Rica northward to Puerto Sandino in Nicaragua.

The Hurricane Center said it was projected to emerge over the Pacific on Saturday and gain force while moving over the Pacific roughly parallel to the coast over the following days.

The fast-moving disturbance has been drenching parts of the Caribbean region since Monday without, until Friday, meeting the criteria for a named tropical storm.

TROPICAL STORM BONNIE IS HERE🌀

-No impacts to Texas

-Expected to make landfall along the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua tonight.

-Heavy rainfall impacts expected for the Nicaragua and Costa Rica coastline including life-threatening mudslides and flash flooding. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/x7Cf1cpK0V — Kim Castro (@KimCastroWX) July 1, 2022

National Hurricane Center advisory on Tropical Storm Bonnie at 10 a.m.

Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed this morning over the western Caribbean Sea. Well-organized deep convection has persisted into the morning, and an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission found a well-defined circulation center located about 100 n mi east of the Nicaragua coast. The plane found flight-level winds of 44 kt in the northeast quadrant, and SFMR data indicated 33 kt surface winds, supporting an initial intensity of 35 kt. Another reconnaissance mission is scheduled later today.

Bonnie is moving just south of due west at 260/17 kt and has tracked slightly farther south than the prior forecast. The storm is expected to make landfall late tonight near the Nicaragua and Costa Rica border. After traversing Central America, Bonnie is expected to emerge over the eastern Pacific waters on Saturday, and it is forecast to turn west-northwestward shortly thereafter and track parallel to the coast of Central America and Mexico for the next several days. The track guidance is in good agreement during the forecast period, with the ECMWF still the northernmost solution and closest to land, while remaining offshore. The new forecast is slightly south of the previous forecast, partially based on the initial motion and position. Given the expected proximity to land, interests in coastal El Salvador, Guatemala and southwestern Mexico should continue to monitor Bonnie's progress during the next several days.

Bonnie remains in a low-shear and warm SST environment and is forecast to intensify during the next 12 hours prior to landfall. The official intensity forecast at 12 hours is at the high end of the intensity guidance. After Bonnie emerges into the eastern Pacific, the intensity forecast is similar to the prior forecast and aligned with the consensus intensity guidance for the remainder of the forecast period.

Watches and warnings for Tropical Storm Bonnie

Key messages on Tropical Storm Bonnie at 10 a.m.

1. Heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica today into Saturday. Areas of life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are expected.