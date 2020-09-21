Tropical Storm Beta: Periods of heavy rainfall to continue; landfall expected later today | Watch live

Beta's winds have decreased to 50 mph in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Beta continues its path toward the Texas Gulf coast. The storm is expected to make landfall on Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Little change in strength is projected through landfall. Once inland, the storm will move along the coast through Wednesday.

As of the Monday 4 a.m. update, the storm's winds were down to 50 mph from 60 mph the night before. It is moving west at 6 mph. Beta is located about 110 miles south of Galveston.

Earlier Sunday, tropical storm warnings were extended further inland for the Houston area, as the center of the forecast cone has the storm passing directly over us.

Periods of fast moving, heavy rain are expected to continue Monday and Tuesday. Coastal flooding is the greatest threat with this system so far.

Tropical Storm Beta forecast track / cone

Tropical Storm Beta potential rainfall totals

Tropical Storm Beta latest numbers

Tropical Storm Warning in Southeast Texas

4 a.m. Monday update from the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION...27.7N 95.1W

ABOUT 95 MI...150 KM ESE OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS

ABOUT 110 MI...180 KM S OF GALVESTON TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...996 MB...29.42 INCHES

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for... * Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions arempossible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 hours.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 95.1 West. Beta is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this general motion is forecast to continue for the next day or so. A decrease in forward speed and a sharp turn to the north and northeast is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Beta will continue to move toward the central coast of Texas and will likely move inland by tonight. Beta is forecast to remain close to the coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before Beta reaches the Texas coast. Weakening is anticipated once Beta moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. NOAA buoy 42019, just northwest of the center of Beta, recently reported sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) and a gust to 47 mph (76 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide... San Luis Pass, TX to Sabine Pass, TX including Galveston Bay...3-5 ft Port Aransas, TX to San Luis Pass, TX including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay...2-4 ft Sabine Pass, TX to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA including Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas...1-3 ft Baffin Bay, TX to Port Aransas, TX including Corpus Christi Bay and Baffin Bay... 1-3 ft Mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay, TX...1-2 ft

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin later this morning in portions of the tropical storm warning area. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area later today.

RAINFALL: Through Friday, Beta is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated totals of 15 inches from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected northward into the ArkLaTex region and east into the Lower Mississippi Valley through the end of the week. Flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as isolated minor river flooding.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two could occur today and tonight, near the middle to upper Texas coast or the southwestern Louisiana coast.