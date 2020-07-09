Tracking the tropics: Monitoring multiple disturbances including one in the Gulf of Mexico

The good news is there's no real chance for further development in the Gulf, although Houston could get rain early next week.

HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning it was monitoring a total of seven tropical systems/disturbances as the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season continues.

Among those are Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene:

This is what September 10, the peak of the hurricane season, looks like! We are monitoring 7 systems in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storms #Paulette and #Rene. The tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic have the highest chances of formation. https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/GDqQbruiSc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2020

Getting the good news out of the way first, there are no foreseeable serious threats to the Gulf Coast at this time, although we could get some extra downpours early this coming week.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft said the NHC is monitoring three different tropical disturbances closer to the U.S. right now, but each of these has less than a 10% chance of strengthening further:

Looking at Houston's forecast, the disturbance that is in the Gulf of Mexico (near Florida currently) could bring us downpours next Tuesday or Wednesday. But it won't be anything more serious than that, so don't let the "cone looking" shape in the Gulf tracking charts scare you.

Out in the open Atlantic, we are monitoring Paulette and Rene along with another wave off the coast of Africa that has a 60% chance of development over the next two days. Both of the tropical storms are expected to remain in the open waters and may not have land interaction anywhere.

You can track Paulette and Rene below:

This is all good news for us on the coast. Yes, some downpours possible in Houston and elsewhere along the Gulf Coast early next week but nothing severe is expected at this time.

HURRICANE SUPPLIES

Here are some of the items you'll want to have on hand if a storm comes our way.

Water: at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; also fill bathtub and other containers; Gatorade is good to fend off dehydration

Food: at least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets

Non-electric can opener

Cooking tools, fuel

Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils

Bedding: Blankets, Pillows, etc.

Clothing

Rain gear

Sturdy shoes

First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs

BEFORE THE STORM

Make a home inventory

Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number

Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage

Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain

Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets

Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water

Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas

Program all emergency phone numbers

DURING THE STORM

If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible . Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts

. Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts Keep windows and doors closed at all time, and, if possible, board them up with wooden or metal shutters

Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room

Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines

Check on family members and friends

AFTER THE STORM