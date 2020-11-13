Hurricane Iota quickly strengthens to Category 4 storm ahead of reaching Central America

The National Hurricane Center says the system is rapidly strengthening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The record-setting 2020 hurricane season continues to produce more storms with Hurricane Iota getting stronger in the southwestern Caribbean.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Tropical Depression 31 became Tropical Storm Iota. Early Sunday morning, it became the season's latest hurricane -- No. 13.

The hurricane continued to quickly strengthen and as of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, is now a "dangerous" Category 4 storm. It has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and is moving west at 10 mph. It is currently about 20 miles northwest of Isla de Providencia, Colombia.

The NHC says Iota is expected to continue its rapid strengthening over the next 12 hours, and the storm could potentially become a Category 5 hurricane when it approaches Central America Monday night in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras. It is then forecast to quickly weaken and dissipate over Central America through midweek.

The reason for rapid intensification has been a very conducive environment with low vertical wind shear, warm water and a moisture-rich atmosphere.

Through Wednesday morning, Iota is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain, with local 12-inch totals, across portions of northern Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica. Across other sections of Central America, the system could produce 20 to 30 inches of rain with most of that rain falling across northern Nicaragua and Honduras.

This is the same area that, less than two weeks ago, Hurricane Eta brought life-threatening rainfall and flooding as well. The additional rainfall from Iota will lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain.