Tropical Depression 4 forms in the central Atlantic, expected to become named storm

HOUSTON — Tropical Depression 4 formed in the central Atlantic Thursday morning and is expected to become a named storm in the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 4 a.m., the center of TD 4 was located about 1,395 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is heading west at 12 mph.
Tropical Depression 4 watches and warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings at this time for Tropical Depression 4.
Tropical Depression 4 outlook
TD 4 is expected to strengthen during the next few days and become a tropical storm in a day or so. This would be Tropical Storm Cindy once it becomes a named storm.
TD 4 is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest during the next few days. It is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.