Tropical Depression 4 forms in the central Atlantic, expected to become named storm

TD 4 is expected to strengthen during the next few days and become a tropical storm in a day or so. This would be Tropical Storm Cindy.

As of 4 a.m., the center of TD 4 was located about 1,395 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is heading west at 12 mph.

Tropical Depression 4 watches and warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings at this time for Tropical Depression 4.

Tropical Depression 4 outlook

TD 4 is expected to increase with a turn toward the northwest during the next few days. It is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.