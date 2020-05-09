The Cajun Navy calls for volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts in the aftermath of Laura

The volunteer recovery group is looking for people to help clean up debris and tarps on roofs to make homes livable for people impacted by Hurricane Laura.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Cajun Navy is calling for volunteers to help residents of Lake Charles and surrounding areas in an effort to assist those recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

The volunteer recovery group is looking for people to help clean up debris and tarps on roofs to make homes livable again for people recently impacted by the hurricane.

The group will be working every day including Labor Day. Their staging area is at 723 Ryan Street in Downtown Lake Charles. It’s the site of Tia Juanita's Fish Camp.

The Cajun Navy asks that volunteers bring just about anything you would use to clean up your yard if the hurricane hit your home such as:

Gloves

Rakes

Shovels

Chainsaws

Hammers

Tarps

Cap nails

Those wanting to volunteer are encouraged to sign up at www.cajunrelief.org prior to showing up, so the group can prepare daily work and food schedules for those willing to donate their time.

People interested or those who have questions are advised to contact The Cajun Navy on their social media sites for questions or information. Catch the volunteer group on Facebook and Twitter and Zello.