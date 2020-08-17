Tropics are heating up: 2 disturbances have a high chance of development

Both of the disturbances, as of Wednesday morning, have a high chance of development over the next five days. Get the latest details here.

HOUSTON — We're reaching the peak of hurricane season and there are a couple systems the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on.

There were only two, but a third wave has been spotted as it's coming off the African continent. The two tropical waves that are still closely being watched in the Central Atlantic Ocean, could potentially be a cause of concern for us here along the Gulf Coast if they get into the Gulf of Mexico.

The new third one farther to the east, halfway between the Windward Islands and Africa, now has a high chance of development in the next two to five days. And as of 1 PM CT yesterday, the one wave in the Caribbean Sea has also a high chance of development.

While it is far too early to say where/if the systems will make landfall as well as if they could strengthen into a tropical storm, hurricane or major hurricane. We see a lot of the various computer models, we sometimes refer to them as Spaghetti Plots, hint the two systems in question will travel west and potentially into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Both waves have a chance of traveling into favorable environments for continued growth and we could be looking at least one of them being a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The next names on the Tropical List are “Laura” and “Marco.”

Be prepared this hurricane season

It's way too early to know where these two systems will go or if they will develop. Regardless, we're in a very active hurricane season, so it's a good idea to know what you'll need if a storm was approaching.

Here is a list of important items you should have at home or take with you if you evacuate: