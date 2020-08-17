Tropics are heating up: 2 disturbances have a high chance of development

HOUSTON — We're reaching the peak of hurricane season and there are a couple systems the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on.
There were only two, but a third wave has been spotted as it's coming off the African continent. The two tropical waves that are still closely being watched in the Central Atlantic Ocean, could potentially be a cause of concern for us here along the Gulf Coast if they get into the Gulf of Mexico.
The new third one farther to the east, halfway between the Windward Islands and Africa, now has a high chance of development in the next two to five days. And as of 1 PM CT yesterday, the one wave in the Caribbean Sea has also a high chance of development.
While it is far too early to say where/if the systems will make landfall as well as if they could strengthen into a tropical storm, hurricane or major hurricane. We see a lot of the various computer models, we sometimes refer to them as Spaghetti Plots, hint the two systems in question will travel west and potentially into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.
Both waves have a chance of traveling into favorable environments for continued growth and we could be looking at least one of them being a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours.
The next names on the Tropical List are “Laura” and “Marco.”
Be prepared this hurricane season
It's way too early to know where these two systems will go or if they will develop. Regardless, we're in a very active hurricane season, so it's a good idea to know what you'll need if a storm was approaching.
Here is a list of important items you should have at home or take with you if you evacuate:
- Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; also fill bathtub and other containers; Gator Aid is good to fend off dehydration
- Food - at least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets
- Non-electric can opener
- Cooking tools, fuel
- Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils
- Bedding: Blankets, Pillows, etc.
- Clothing
- Rain gear
- Sturdy shoes
- First Aid Kit, Medicines, Prescription Drugs
- Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags
- Toiletries, hand sanitizer, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo
- Flashlight, batteries, lantern
- Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio
- Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set
- Cash (with some small bills) and Credit Cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods
- Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag: Should include insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, prescriptions, etc.
- Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm
- Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area
- Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/ or leash
- Bleach without lemon or any other additives
- Fire extinguisher
- Mosquito repellent
- Keys
- Toys, books and games for children
- Duct tape
- Cell Phone charging stations - locations where you can charge mobile devices