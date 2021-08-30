Ida updates: New Orleans residents who evacuated asked to not return 'until further notice'

KHOU 11 and our sister stations are following the storm. Watch for updates here.

HOUSTON — Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a major Category 4 hurricane. Early Monday, Ida was downgraded to tropical storm status.

LIVE VIDEO NOW: We're streaming live news coverage on this page from our sister station in New Orleans, WWL-TV

Below are updates from KHOU 11 meteorologists and reporters Xavier Walton, Marcelino Benito and Zack Tawatari, as well as our sister station, WWL, in New Orleans.

Monday 12:50 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard is flying along the Louisiana Coast conducting search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Ida. These are photos aircrews snapped as they flew over Galliano, Louisiana to assess the damage from the storm.

Monday 12:30 p.m.

The city of Gretna is now under a boil water advisory. Residents should not use untreated water for drinking, bathing or brushing teeth.

Monday 12:15 p.m.

Remote cellphone charging locations will be set up in New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell says. No specifics on the plan were released immediately.

The city is continuing to assess the damage from Hurricane Ida, but city crews have so far found no widespread structural destruction.

Cantrell said the city's current infrastructure was in a fragile state. She urged people and businesses with generators to share electricity with others needing to charge phones and other devices.

"We are dependent on generators," she said.

Monday 12:10 p.m.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says at least one casualty from Hurricane Ida was from New Orleans. This is the second confirmed death related to the storm, but officials say they expect that number to rise.

Monday 12 p.m.

New Orleans residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida are being asked not to return to the city "until further notice" as emergency crews begin grappling with the extent of the damage from the storm, WWLTV reports. Residents in the city are expecting power outages that could last for weeks, along with melting heat and other hazards.

Repeat: There is a complete lack of services available in #NOLA right now. DO NOT RETURN until further notice, if you have evacuated. #Ida https://t.co/fmAlqaXgVx — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

Earlier this morning, police tweeted that those who stayed behind and hunkered down during the hurricane should continue to stay home:

Now is not the time to leave your home. There is no power. Trees, limbs, and lines are down everywhere. It is not safe to leave your home right now. Please remain sheltered in place. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 30, 2021

Monday 11:13 a.m.

Our sister station WWLTV is reporting that, according to Jefferson Parish officials in the New Orleans area, many residents should expect to be without power for three or more weeks and without water service for about five days. Water pressure is already very low, if non-existent, for many. Read more here.

Monday 11 a.m.

AT&T outages continue to plague Louisiana as recovery efforts begin, WWLTV reports. The outages are causing widespread communication issues.

Monday 10:55 a.m.

Up to 400 people were trapped by rising waters in Jean Lafitte, and search and rescue crews have been helping people escape throughout Hurricane Ida's landfall, officials said Monday morning. Read more here from our sister station WWLTV.

Monday 10:30 a.m.

More than 5,000 members of the Louisiana National Guard have been deployed across the state. Officials say they've been able to rescue several people already, but will be continuing their efforts throughout the day and in the coming days.

This morning UH-60 Black Hawks takeoff from Hammond Airport to begin search and rescue missions during the aftermath of from Hurricane #Ida. #ProtectWhatMatters @GOHSEP @LouisianaGov pic.twitter.com/yVaQWLX6ST — LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) August 30, 2021

Monday 10 a.m.

The New Orleans Airport says it is inspecting the facility for damage, but they expect all flights to be canceled today.

Monday 9:45 a.m.

WATCH: Numerous first-person water rescues caught on camera after cars drive into deep water on Interstate 10 in New Orleans. As a good Samaritan was rescuing one person he is almost hit by a pickup truck plunging in the water. One woman rescued was a nurse who was trying to deliver medication. She was rescued by an off duty Italian Naval officer.

Monday 9:35 a.m.

KHOU 11's Xavier Walton just walked us through the NOLA French Quarter after the hurricane passed through. Take a look at the video here:

Monday 9:10 a.m.

Jefferson Parish's 9-1-1 services have been restored. Emergency calls should be directed there. Unfortunately, the parish's administrative line, which was what they used to route emergency calls while 9-1-1 was down, has itself experienced an outage. It's unclear when that outage will clear up.

Monday 9:05 a.m.

Jefferson Parish officials say a three-week estimate for power restoration is a generous one. For many, it will be much longer before the lights flicker back on. And in the meantime, Louisiana continues to swelter in summer heat, with temperatures in the 90s and a heat index above 100 degrees.

Monday 9 a.m.

Two or three boats full of people rescued from the Lafitte area have returned to solid land in recent minutes. Parish officials now say about 500 people are still in the town, up from the 100-200 initially believed to be in the flood area.

Monday 8:40 a.m.

Watch: Powerful Hurricane Ida rips through Lafourche Parish, Louisiana — video provided to CBS News

Monday 7:50 a.m.

Some early damage from across New Orleans is coming in. In the Lower Garden District, downed lamps and tree limbs are making navigation difficult.

Lots of debris cluttering roads in the Lower Garden District, some trees and lamp posts down. People walking around looking a little dazed, comparing damage. pic.twitter.com/JkRNnzJK1I — Emily Woodruff (@emily_woodruff_) August 30, 2021

Monday 7:25 a.m.

Jefferson Parish officials are asking residents to limit their water use because of extremely low water pressure across the parish. Boil water advisories remain in place for much of Southeast Louisiana.

Monday 7:05 a.m.

St. Tammany Parish 9-1-1 systems are down, and most cell service is out of commission for the parish, according to the St. Tammany Fire District #13. Residents are being told to stay inside until conditions improve.

Monday 7 a.m.

Jefferson Parish is issuing a mandatory curfew, effective immediately, for the entire parish until Tuesday at 6 a.m. The city of Covington has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to possible pressure issues caused by Hurricane Ida.

Monday 6:55 a.m.

CenterPoint crews from Houston are now rolling out to help Louisianans who do not have electricity. Crews warn it could take days, if not weeks, to get power restored to all. Watch and read KHOU 11 Reporter Michelle Choi's report here.

Monday 6:50 a.m.

In Kenner, crews have already begun moving downed tree branches out of the road.

Jefferson Parish residents are still being advised to stay in place until more of the roads can be cleared of hazards.

Monday 6:35 a.m.

It is officially dawn in Louisiana, as the sun has begun to rise after Hurricane Ida swept through the state. Emergency crews are beginning to head out into the streets to see the damage and assess how long it will be before residents can return. Power remains out for at least a million people, including the entire city of New Orleans.

Monday 6:25 a.m.

Captain Brennan Matherne with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tells WWL-TV the parish will be without power for weeks. There is no running water south of Raceland, and there is flooding in Bayou Blue because of levee issues.

Monday 6:15 a.m.

Cell service outages have been reported across the state. Baton Rouge, the northshore and New Orleans seem to be some of the hardest hit by these outages, but communication infrastructure throughout Southeast Louisiana has taken a beating and will likely have spotty service for at least the next several days.

There is still some heavy rainfall in Southeast Louisiana as feeder bands for Ida pass through the area. The state will still see some impacts from the storm today, but the worst is over for the state. Tropical Storm Ida is continuing north into Mississippi with winds of 60 mph.

Monday 6 a.m.

KHOU 11's Xavier Walton reports on what the last 24 hours have been like in New Orleans. He speaks with a tourist who got stuck there during the hurricane: read and watch the story here.

Monday 5:30 a.m.

You can watch KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft's latest update on Tropical Storm Ida here:

Monday 5 a.m.

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said Hurricane Ida was the worst storm he had ever seen. "It was relentless from 7 a.m. until maybe an hour ago, and every now and then we're still getting some gusts," he said. "This was something that I've never seen before."

Monday 4:55 a.m.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting problems with their 9-1-1 system. Anybody who needs help in Jefferson Parish should call 504-227-1400. Deputies are on the road now assessing damage from the storm. Anybody who can avoid traveling or going outside should remain in place for the time being.

Monday 4:30 a.m.

The 9-1-1 system in New Orleans is down, officials say. Residents in need of help are being told to go to the nearest fire station or NOPD officer. It's unclear what has caused the outage or how long it will last.

Monday 4 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Ida to a tropical storm with max sustained winds at 60 mph. Ida is moving north at 8 mph.

Here are some of the latest images from our sister station WWLTV in NOLA:

Below are key updates from the NCH at this hour:

1. Dangerous storm surge inundation will continue through this morning along portions of the coast between Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation values may be higher.

2. Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will continue to spread inland near the track of Ida's center into southwestern Mississippi through this morning and early afternoon. These winds will likely lead to widespread tree damage and power outages.

3. Ida will continue to produce heavy rainfall tonight through Tuesday morning across portions of southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and southwestern Alabama resulting in considerable to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts. As Ida moves inland, considerable flooding impacts are possible across portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, Ohio Valley, Central and Southern Appalachians, and Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday.

Sunday 11 p.m.

The first death related to Hurricane Ida has been reported.