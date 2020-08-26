Hurricane Laura made landfall as a powerful category 4 storm at about 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — This article contains ongoing updates on Hurricane Laura, including weather-related closures and event cancellations and updates on evacuation orders. Here are some key updates for Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and Thursday, August 27, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story, which we are updating throughout the day and night. The newest items will be at the top.

Laura has made landfall as a strong category 4 storm along the Texas-Louisiana border. Here's the latest forecast from the 12News StormTrackers team.

WHAT WE KNOW: Forecast cone and spaghetti models for Hurricane Laura

Thursday

Aug 27, 5 a.m. — Laura weakened to a category 2 hurricane with 110 mile per hour winds. The storm continued moving north at about 15 miles per hour as of a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Aug. 27, 4 a.m. — About two hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana more than 70,000 Entergy customers had lost power in Southeast Texas.

Jefferson County 39,645

Orange County 21,813

Hardin County 7,966

Aug. 27, 1:12 a.m. — More than 15,500 homes and businesses are now in the dark due to power outages across Jefferson County. Orange County has seen 9,666 outages so far.

Aug. 27, 1:00 a.m. — The extreme wind warning has been extended for parts of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. It's set to last until 3 a.m. This includes Lake Charles, LA, Sulphur LA, and Orange due to "extremely dangerous hurricane winds."

Aug. 27, 12:15 a.m. — Power outages have already started across the Golden Triangle as Laura makes landfall. Jefferson County has already seen more than 5,000 homes and businesses lose power, while nearly 3,000 are without power in Orange County. Several dozen are without power in Hardin County as well.

Wednesday's Headlines:

Several Southeast Texas counties issue curfews ahead of 'unsurvivable storm surge' expected from Hurricane Laura

Extreme wind warning issued for parts of Southeast Texas and Louisiana

Louisiana officials closing down roads as Laura approaches land

Aug. 26, 11:45 p.m. — According to TxDOT, the Rainbow and Veterans Bridge access points in Port Arthur and Orange are now closed due to unsafe wind speeds.

Aug. 26, 10:57 p.m. — Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland and Lake Charles, Louisiana, are under an 'extreme wind warning' until 1 a.m. due to 'extremely dangerous hurricane winds.The National Weather Service says people need to treat this as "imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!"

An extreme wind warning is in effect for Beaumont TX, Lake Charles LA, Port Arthur TX until 1:00 AM CDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!. pic.twitter.com/Kepii38Fff — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) August 27, 2020

Aug. 26, 9:36 p.m. — "They're thinking Cameron Parish is going to look like an extension of the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall.

Aug. 26, 9:00 p.m. — I-10 is now closed in southwest Louisiana as Laura closes in on the coast. See alternate routes.

Aug. 26, 3:54 p.m. — Hardin County officials have put a curfew in place for residents. This means people will be required to stay inside their homes between 8 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. There are some exceptions. Read the order here.

It's starting to drizzle in Kountze, wind is slowly picking up again.

Aug. 26, 4:12 p.m. — According to the City of Port Arthur, transportation for evacuation and the civic center 'are reopened only until 6 p.m.' If you need to evacuate, report to the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Aug. 26, 4:00 p.m. — Port Arthur Police and the Port Arthur Fire Department will not respond to any calls for service once 'sustained tropical storm force winds reach the city.' Citizens are being told to stay inside and stay safe as the hurricane passes. Regular operations will resume once weather conditions allow.

Aug. 26, 2:35 p.m. — Buses are running again for evacuees in Port Arthur until 3 p.m. but no more residents will be able to catch them after 3 p.m.

Aug. 26, 2:20 p.m. — Two C-130 aircraft have been sent to Jack Brooks Regional Airport to provide a "last chance" to evacuate for 80 residents. The planes are not equipped for those with medical needs and only take 40 passengers each due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Once loaded the planes will fly to evacuees to the DFW area but will not be making a return trip.

The planes are on the ground now and awaiting passengers.

The planes are set to leave by 4 p.m. and may stop before that based on wind conditions.

Aug. 26, 1:20 p.m. — Bus evacuation transportation has halted and the Bob Bowers Civic Center is now closed according to the City of Port Arthur.

Aug. 26, 12:15 p.m. — 911 calls will continue to be answered throughout the storm, however some landline prefixes may experience trouble getting through according to the Southeast Texas Alerting Network, STAN.

Those prefixes are:

409-982-####

409-983-####

409-984-####

409-985-####

409-971-####

409-989-####

Aug. 26, 11 a.m. — Port Arthur Mayor Bartie issues a curfew order effective today, August 26, 2020. “...It shall be unlawful for any person to remain, walk, run, stand, drive or ride upon any public place in the city between the hours of 8 PM and 6 AM during this state of emergency,” according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m. — Port Neches residents are under curfew starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday. "Mandatory curfew order for the City of Port Neches goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. tonight. It will remain in effect until rescinded," a statement from the city's Facebook page said.

Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — Tyler County issues mandatory curfew order between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. until further notice. Read more here.

Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — Vidor has issued a curfew order for city residents beginning Wednesday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day, and continuing until further orders are issued or this order is terminated. Any violation of this Order shall be punishable as a Class C misdemeanor, according to officials.

Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — The Cities of Orange, West Orange, and Pinehurst have issued a curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday, August 25, 2020 until revoked. "This is for the safety of our citizens and to protect our communities in dealing with Hurricane Laura," officials said.

Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — City of Beaumont issued dusk to dawn curfew ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall, which is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Aug. 26, 9 a.m. — Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issues mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. effective at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Aug. 26, 9 a.m. — The floodgates on Highway 365 will be closing at 11 a.m., Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management.



Aug. 26, 8:15 a.m. — Evacuations by bus in Beaumont will be shut down at 10:30 a.m. Those need transportation out of the are must be at one of the assembly sites or at Westbrook High School by 10:30 a.m.

Evacuation bus assembly sites

West Brook High School (Evacuation Hub), 8750 Phelan

Beaumont United High School, 3443 Fannett Rd

MLK Middle School, 1400 Avenue A

Smith Middle School, 4415 Concord

Charlton Pollard, 825 Jackson

Guess Elementary, 8055 Old Voth Rd

Jones-Clark Elementary, 3525 Cleveland

Lucas Elementary, 1750 E. Lucas

Martin Elementary, 3500 Pine

Pietzch-Macarthur Elementary Schools, 4301 Highland

Aug. 26, 8:15 a.m. — All residents needing bus rides out of the Port Arthur Area must be registered at the Bob Bowers Civic Center by noon to catch the last busses out of the area.

Aug. 26, 8 a.m. — Home Depot in Beaumont and Orange will be closing today a 12 p.m. and will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.

Aug. 26, 5:30 a.m. — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel urged residents in Southeast Texas to evacuate as Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify and is now predicted to be a catastrophic category 4 hurricane at landfall along the Texas Louisiana state line.

"If you are still here, there’s still time to leave and you must do so now," McDaniel said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.

Hardin County officials will have buses at Silsbee Middle School for anyone who is unable to evacuate and has no other way to leave, but you must arrive between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Buses are first come, first serve with preference for those who registered in advance. Residents can also bring a pet that can ride in a carrier in your lap.

"Buses will take you to a congregate shelter well out of harm’s way and will bring you back when it’s safe to do so," McDaniel said. "I cannot predict when that will be at this time. Please have someone drop you off at the school campus. Any vehicles left in the parking will be left there at your own risk."

"It appears many have chosen to stay and ride it out," he said. "I don’t blame you! However, seeing the new forecast this morning and the fact that it continues to look worse for us with each update, that is definitely not a good decision and waiting any longer could be a deadly choice for you and your family. Food, water, emergency services and other life safety resources will not be available to you for at least days. Electricity, water, sewer and other utilities will be out for weeks in many areas.

"We will once again recover and rebuild, but it will take a long time."