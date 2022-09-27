KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft, photojournalist Ivan Gibson will fly into Ian on Hurricane Hunter

The brave crews fly into one of the most destructive forces of nature to measure hurricanes and help forecasters determine the intensity and likely landfall.

LAKELAND, Fla. — While millions of residents along Florida's Gulf Coast evacuate to escape Hurricane Ian, a few brave pilots and their passengers will fly directly into the eye of the monster storm.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft and photojournalist Ivan Gibson will be onboard one of the Hurricane Hunters Wednesday as crews gather key data to help experts understand the structure of the storm and the winds that steer it. The information helps the National Hurricane Center develop computer models that predict the storm's power and likely landfall.

NOAA's Hurricane Hunter fleet includes two P-3 turboprop aircraft and a Gulfstream IV jet. As they fly through a storm, they can encounter extremely powerful winds over 150 miles per hour. And while they're inside one of the most destructive forces of nature, they're flying blind.

"Well, the best way I could describe it is it's sort of like riding a roller coaster through a car wash because you can't see anything out the windows in the eyewall," Hurricane Hunter Flight Director Richard Henning said in an interview on the NOAA website.

The high-tech equipment includes a device that parachutes through the hurricane to the ocean surface while feeding back data on pressure, temperature, humidity and wind.

Henning said they fly twice a day.

"This airplane will just go day, night, day, night, day, night for six days in a row. And the missions last anywhere between eight and nine hours."

According to Chita, the turboprops are a modified version of the C-130 planes used over wildfires.

"These planes are tough! They can fly for longer periods of time, and they can really take a beating!" Chita explained.

