Videos from Nicholas as the storm moved ashore, and after it left

Nicholas pushed ashore as a hurricane early Tuesday morning, bringing with it strong storm surge, high winds and heavy rain. And many of you helped us capture the storm's aftermath.
We'll start here in northeast Houston, where Pastor Jaime G caught a tree down over fences.
There were wind gusts in League City as Nicholas bore down. Viewer Lars M caught this video.
Sargent is near where Nicholas made it in as a hurricane.
And things quickly got bad in League City.
Lake Jackson saw a good bit of damage. Reporter Xavier Walton shared this video on Twitter.
George Jensen on Galveston Island shared video as Nicholas was moving in.
Reporter Anayeli Ruiz was in Clear Lake Shores to survey damage there.
Matt Dougherty also found high water left behind by Nicholas in Clear Lake Shores
And in Texas City, the damage was clear.