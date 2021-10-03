The system currently has a low chance of developing over the next five days and is no threat to The Gulf of Mexico.

HOUSTON — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1st, but we are already tracking the first disturbance of the season.

"And here we go, #tropics. The first disturbance of the season is being monitored and has a low (30%) chance of development in the next 5 days," tweeted KHOU 11 Meteorologist Addison Green on Wednesday morning.

It's not nearly enough far along to get a name, however. And it's of no threat to the Gulf of Mexico as it is way out in the Atlantic.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and ends on Nov. 30 every year.

Update from the National Hurricane Center:

7 a.m. May 19, 2021 — For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by late Thursday and produce gale-force winds. The low could then move southwestward over warmer waters on Friday and acquire some subtropical characteristics before the system moves toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

Here is the list of names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

The 2020 Atlantic season broke records by producing 30 named storms, and the 2021 tropical season is forecast to be right on its heels with a predicted 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes, according to an April report from a team of meteorologists at Colorado State University.

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated and recycled by the National Hurricane Center.

NHC always starts with 21 names. In the event that more than 21 named tropical cyclones occur in the Atlantic basin in a season, any additional storms will take names from an alternate list of names approved by the World Meteorological Organization, NHC says.