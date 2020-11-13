The storm is forecast to bring 160-mph winds and 15-20-foot storm surge to an area of Central America hit by Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The record-setting 2020 hurricane season has waited until November to produce its strongest storm of the year.

On Monday morning, Hurricane Iota intensified to a Category 5 hurricane.

In fact, Iota became stronger than historic Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which killed more than 1,800 people.

Hurricane Iota is now the strongest hurricane on record this late in the hurricane season. The old record was the Cuba Hurricane which occurred on Nov. 8, 1932. Iota and the Cuba Hurricane are the only Category 5 hurricanes to ever occur in November -- so it's extremely rare.

As of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, Iota is now a "dangerous" Category 5 storm. It has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph and is moving west at 9 mph. It is currently about 100 miles east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

This is a catastrophic situation unfolding for northeastern Nicaragua with an extreme, 15-20 feet storm surge forecast along with destructive winds and potentially 30 inches of rainfall. It is exacerbated by the fact that it should make landfall in almost the exact same location that Category 4 Hurricane Eta did

about two weeks ago.

Since Iota is expected to make landfall near the same areas where Eta's torrential rains struck just about two weeks ago, the soil is already saturated, leaving it prone to new landslides and floods.

The National Hurricane Center says a little more strengthening is possible before making landfall tonight.