Hurricane Eta making landfall in Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 4 storm

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta is inching closer to Nicaragua's Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds and rain.
Some rivers already are overflowing across Central America and days of rain are in the forecast.
Eta is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 145 mph and is likely to maintain that strength until it makes landfall Tuesday.
Authorities in Nicaragua and Honduras have moved people from outer islands and low-lying areas to shelters.
Residents also scrambled to shore up their homes, but few structures along Nicaragua's remote Caribbean coast were built to withstand such force.
Hurricane Eta forecast cone
Hurricane Eta spaghetti models
Interactive Hurricane Eta tracking map