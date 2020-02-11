Hurricane Eta making landfall in Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 4 storm

Eta is only the fifth storm on record to reach Category 4 status in the month of November.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta is inching closer to Nicaragua's Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds and rain.

Some rivers already are overflowing across Central America and days of rain are in the forecast.

Eta is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 145 mph and is likely to maintain that strength until it makes landfall Tuesday.

Authorities in Nicaragua and Honduras have moved people from outer islands and low-lying areas to shelters.

Residents also scrambled to shore up their homes, but few structures along Nicaragua's remote Caribbean coast were built to withstand such force.

Hurricane Eta forecast cone

As we enjoy picture perfect weather Nicaragua is bracing for dangerous category 4 hurricane #Eta expected to bring 12-20 inches of rain, strong winds and landslides through Central America ... Eta will move back in the Caribbean this weekend #khou11 #HtownRush pic.twitter.com/IP6zzHZEly — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) November 3, 2020

Hurricane Eta spaghetti models