ROCKPORT, Texas — Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Rockport, Texas on August 25, 2017. Almost two years to the day, the tiny coastal town threw a party to celebrate how far they've come.

The party was a way to say thank you to all those who gave help and support the community. It was also put on to celebrate the progress they’ve made, and the heroes that have served the community.

The full day of events started with a 5K Fun Run and walk, and included several vendors and food trucks, a kids alley, and live music.

Rockport, a town of only 10,000, was one of the hardest hit communities of Hurricane Harvey. Today, some are still rebuilding.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM